2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 SEAT, POWER SLIDING SIDE DRS

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 SEAT, POWER SLIDING SIDE DRS

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-521-1963

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,231KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4972671
  • Stock #: 87895-9
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0LS032971
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

NO FEES......8 SEATS WITH PWR SLIDING SIDE DR'S, 3.5L V6, AIR, 8 SPD AUTO, POWER GROUP, Power Drs Seat, 40/20/40 Middle Seat, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Audio Plus with Safety Connect and 8 INCH Touchscreen Display, Works with Apple CarPlay, BLUETOOTH,STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, Cruise Control, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Removable and Stowable Centre Seat and Split & Stow 3rd Row Seats, BACKUP CAMERA, 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels. ex Daily Rental. Balance of Toyota Factory Warranty. Taxes and Licencing extra. We take Trades. Financing and Leasing Available. Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

