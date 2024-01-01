Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma TDR PRO | Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera<br/> <br/> Grey Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Drivers Power Seat | Lane Keep Assist | Cruise Control | Pre-Collision Avoidance | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Push Button Start | Navigation | Front Heated Seats | Heated Mirrors | Traction Control | Sunroof | Rearview Camera | Wireless Charging Station | Tonneau Cover | Side Steps and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit <br/> <br/> <br/> Built for Off-Road Warriors: The TRD Pro badge means serious business. With a lifted suspension, beefy all-terrain tires, and skid plates, the Tacoma TRD Pro is ready to tackle trails, rocky paths, and muddy adventures. <br/> Heart of a Gladiator: Under the hood, a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine flexes its muscles, delivering 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. Whether youre climbing steep inclines or overtaking on the highway, the Tacoma TRD Pro responds with gusto. <br/> Trail-Ready Features: <br/> Fox Shocks: These bad boys soak up bumps like a pro, ensuring a smooth ride even when the terrain gets rowdy. <br/> Crawl Control: Imagine cruise control for off-road. Set your desired speed, and let the Tacoma handle the tricky bits. <br/> Locking Rear Differential: When one wheel spins, the other stays planted. Its like having a built-in safety net for traction. <br/> <br/> <br/> 4. Aggressive Styling: The TRD Pro stands out with its blacked-out grille, hood scoop, and menacing LED fog lights. Its the kind of truck that makes other trucks jealous. <br/> 5.Creature Comforts: Inside, youll find leather-trimmed seats, a user-friendly infotainment system, and all the modern conveniences. Plus, the JBL premium audio system turns your playlist into a concert. <br/> 6. Practicality Meets Adventure: The Tacoma TRD Pro isnt just about playtime. Its got a spacious bed for hauling gear, and the Double Cab configuration means your crew can tag along. <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has travelled 177,526 kms. <br/> <br/> <br/> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br/> <br/> <br/> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br/> <br/> <br/> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br/> <br/> <br/> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br/> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br/> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br/>

2020 Toyota Tacoma

177,526 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 | TRD PRO | LEATHER | ROOF

2020 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 | TRD PRO | LEATHER | ROOF

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,526KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN1LX234816

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 177,526 KM

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2020 Toyota Tacoma