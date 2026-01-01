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TRD OFF ROAD 4X4! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, front & rear Bilstein shocks, 6-foot box w/ bedliner, bed mounted 400W Ac outlet, crawl control, multi-terrain select, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rear view mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2020 Toyota Tacoma

112,906 KM

Details Description

$36,912

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 |HTD SETS | CARPLAY | NAV |ALLOYS

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14201306

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 |HTD SETS | CARPLAY | NAV |ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14201306
  2. 14201306
  3. 14201306
  4. 14201306
Contact Seller

$36,912

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,906KM
VIN 5TFSZ5AN0LX213855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Body Style Off-road
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,906 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD OFF ROAD 4X4! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, front & rear Bilstein shocks, 6-foot box w/ bedliner, bed mounted 400W Ac outlet, crawl control, multi-terrain select, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rear view mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$36,912

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Toyota Tacoma