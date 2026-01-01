$36,912+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 |HTD SETS | CARPLAY | NAV |ALLOYS
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 |HTD SETS | CARPLAY | NAV |ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$36,912
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style Off-road
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,906 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD OFF ROAD 4X4! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, front & rear Bilstein shocks, 6-foot box w/ bedliner, bed mounted 400W Ac outlet, crawl control, multi-terrain select, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rear view mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500