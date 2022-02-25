2020 Toyota Tacoma

$45,998 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 1 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8351697

8351697 Stock #: P-6415A

P-6415A VIN: 5TFSZ5AN6LX228053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,125 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Regular Composite Box Style Reverse Opening Rear Doors Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Seating Heated Seats Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Compass remote start Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Windows Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Proximity Key Comfort Climate Control Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank 1146# Maximum Payload Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i Safety Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights SiriusXM Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control EZ Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.