2020 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 Double Cab Super Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
78,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8680916
- Stock #: AA531
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9LX048136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
