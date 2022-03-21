Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

78,155 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Double Cab Super Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Double Cab Super Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 8680916
  2. 8680916
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,155KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8680916
  • Stock #: AA531
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9LX048136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA531
  • Mileage 78,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2020 Toyota Tacoma S...
 78,155 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW M4 Coupe
 106,500 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 quattro...
 66,750 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory