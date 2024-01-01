Menu
CEMENT GREY TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Toyota Tundra

69,910 KM

Details Description

$46,252

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD | HTD SEATS | TOW PKG |RUNNING BOARDS

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD | HTD SEATS | TOW PKG |RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$46,252

+ taxes & licensing

69,910KM
Used
VIN 5TFUY5F18LX895093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,910 KM

Vehicle Description

CEMENT GREY TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$46,252

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Toyota Tundra