2020 Toyota Tundra
2020 Toyota Tundra
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,910 KM
Vehicle Description
CEMENT GREY TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
