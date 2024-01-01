Menu
2020 Toyota Yaris

44,653 KM

Details Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Yaris

2020 Toyota Yaris

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,653KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MYDLBJV7LY715707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,653 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED 29,998 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE PACKAGE 27,502 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID 125,714 KM $25,998 + tax & lic

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2020 Toyota Yaris