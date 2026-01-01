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TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, active park assist, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, premium Fender audio system, digital cockpit, wireless charger, rear sunshades, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

75,113 KM

Details Description

$31,288

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport EXECLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle
14520523

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport EXECLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14520523
  2. 14520523
  3. 14520523
  4. 14520523
  5. 14520523
Contact Seller

$31,288

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,113KM
VIN 1V2NE2CA6LC210529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261066
  • Mileage 75,113 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE EXECLINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, active park assist, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, premium Fender audio system, digital cockpit, wireless charger, rear sunshades, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$31,288

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Volkswagen Atlas