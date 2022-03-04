Menu

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

37,779 KM

Details Description

$45,217

$45,217

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

37,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8622191
  • Stock #: 220617
  • VIN: 1V2MC2CA8LC214065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,779 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen offers bold styling with a spacious interior! Features include, panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather interior, tow package, heated leather-wrapped steering, remote start, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, dual climate control, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, pedestrian detection, rain sensing wipers, heated seats, Eco/Normal/Sport/Custom drive modes, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, automatic headlights, Sirius XM radio, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

