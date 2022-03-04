$45,217+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$45,217
- Listing ID: 8622191
- Stock #: 220617
- VIN: 1V2MC2CA8LC214065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,779 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen offers bold styling with a spacious interior! Features include, panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather interior, tow package, heated leather-wrapped steering, remote start, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, dual climate control, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, pedestrian detection, rain sensing wipers, heated seats, Eco/Normal/Sport/Custom drive modes, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, automatic headlights, Sirius XM radio, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
