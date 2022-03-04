$45,528+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER
$45,528
- Listing ID: 8622197
- Stock #: 220616
- VIN: 1V2MC2CA7LC202392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,008 KM
Vehicle Description
This Atlas Cross Sport offers bold design characteristics and unmatched comfort while behind the wheel! Features include, panoramic sunroof, black leather interior, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, remote start, heated leather-wrapped steering, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, heated seats, rain sensing wipers, dual climate control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, automatic headlights, Sirius XM radio, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
