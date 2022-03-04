Menu
2020 Volkswagen Atlas

33,008 KM

Details

$45,528

+ tax & licensing
$45,528

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$45,528

+ taxes & licensing

33,008KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8622197
  Stock #: 220616
  VIN: 1V2MC2CA7LC202392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,008 KM

Vehicle Description

This Atlas Cross Sport offers bold design characteristics and unmatched comfort while behind the wheel! Features include, panoramic sunroof, black leather interior, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, remote start, heated leather-wrapped steering, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, heated seats, rain sensing wipers, dual climate control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, automatic headlights, Sirius XM radio, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

