2020 Volkswagen Golf

18,546 KM

$35,977

+ tax & licensing
$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf 5-Dr Comfortline

2020 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf 5-Dr Comfortline

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

18,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8329047
  • Stock #: PC5496
  • VIN: WVWPR7AU6LW906363

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5496
  • Mileage 18,546 KM

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Leatherette Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

