2020 Volkswagen Passat

$26,977 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 1 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9014140

9014140 Stock #: PC5652

PC5652 VIN: 1VWAA7A34LC002823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # PC5652

Mileage 80,121 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.