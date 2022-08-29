Menu
2020 Volkswagen Passat

80,121 KM

$26,977

$26,977 + tax & licensing
$26,977

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

  • Listing ID: 9014140
  • Stock #: PC5652
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A34LC002823

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5652
  • Mileage 80,121 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

