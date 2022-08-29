$26,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,977
+ taxes & licensing
Bytek Volkswagen
613-701-0137
2020 Volkswagen Passat
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip
Location
Bytek Volkswagen
1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7
613-701-0137
$26,977
+ taxes & licensing
80,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9014140
- Stock #: PC5652
- VIN: 1VWAA7A34LC002823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # PC5652
- Mileage 80,121 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bytek Volkswagen
Bytek Volkswagen
1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7