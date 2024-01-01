Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

59,735 KM

Details Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,735KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX8LM116192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,735 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan