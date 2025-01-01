$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,863KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9LM141457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera, Proximity Key
For a compact crossover SUV, this Volkswagen Tiguan offers a very comfortable and roomy interior, crafted with high quality standards and excellent materials. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 113,863 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline. This range topping Tiguan Highline comes fully loaded with unique alloy wheels, a premium Fender audio system, panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather seats, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes blind spot detection, chrome exterior trim, an 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan