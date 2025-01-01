Menu
For a compact crossover SUV, this Volkswagen Tiguan offers a very comfortable and roomy interior, crafted with high quality standards and excellent materials. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 113,863 kms. Its pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 

Our Tiguans trim level is Highline. This range topping Tiguan Highline comes fully loaded with unique alloy wheels, a premium Fender audio system, panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather seats, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes blind spot detection, chrome exterior trim, an 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

113,863 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

13136095

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,863KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9LM141457

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,863 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan