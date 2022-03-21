Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

9,465 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

IQ Drive 4MOTION | 9K KMS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

IQ Drive 4MOTION | 9K KMS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 8723117
  2. 8723117
  3. 8723117
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,465KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8723117
  • Stock #: 220679
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX3LM106758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220679
  • Mileage 9,465 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 9,000 KMS!! This Tiguan is almost brand new and offers premium style and features including, panoramic sunroof, navigation, 17-inch alloy wheels, blue/black leather seating, ambient lighting, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitor, with rear traffic alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights/fog lights + high beams, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, rear camera, heated seats, dual climate control, leather-wrapped steering, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, terrain select, and tinted windows.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 BMW 4 Series xD...
 66,549 KM
$48,844 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 33,683 KM
$26,443 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 9,492 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory