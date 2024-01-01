$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX
Platinum Elite AWD - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,168KM
VIN 5J8TC2H94ML800843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation!
Dynamic and comfortable with a well appointed cabin and top styling marks, it looks like Acura have covered it all with this 2021 RDX. This 2021 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2021 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This SUV has 59,168 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RDX's trim level is Platinum Elite AWD. This Platinum Elite adds a head-up display, air cooled front seats, wood grain trim, 3D premium entertainment system, 360 degree surround view camera, fog lamps, adaptive front headlamps, and adaptive damping to the Elite features like leather seats, heated steering wheel, hands free power liftgate, Elite exclusive wheels, and perimeter and approach puddle lamps. This RDX is packed with premium features like power moonroof, driver memory settings, heated seats, power liftgate, 7 inch multi information display, remote start, keyless access, navigation, 10 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, and Wi-Fi. You also get modern driver assistance and active safety features like collision and road departure mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot information system, front and rear parking sensors, and speed limit information. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2021 Acura RDX