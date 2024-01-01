Menu
Stunning Navarra Blue all-wheel drive Sportback w/ sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2021 Audi A5 Sportback

91,433 KM

Details Description

$30,647

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi A5 Sportback

AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT

11931848

2021 Audi A5 Sportback

AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$30,647

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,433KM
VIN WAUAACF52MA047680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Navarra Blue all-wheel drive Sportback w/ sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$30,647

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Audi A5 Sportback