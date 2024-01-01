$30,647+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi A5 Sportback
AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$30,647
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,433 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning Navarra Blue all-wheel drive Sportback w/ sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
