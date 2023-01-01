$45,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2021 Audi Q3
2021 Audi Q3
S line Technik 45 quattro
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
15,533KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10051854
- Stock #: L1-113
- VIN: WA1FECF34M1129075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1-113
- Mileage 15,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Metallic Daytona Grey(Pearl effect)
Black leather interior
Turbo ENGINE 4CYL With 228HP
8-speed Automatic Transmission Tiptronic
Upgraded 19 AUDI 7-spoke ROTOR design All-season wheels(PIRELLI) Tires + Winter Wheels &Tires
Heated Leather wrapped SPORT steering wheel with control functions
Integrated NAVIGATION system
B&O sound system
Audi Virtual Cockpit
Apple Car Play
Wireless Charging
Rain Sensing Wipers
Advance Driver Assistant Package
BLIND SPOT MONITOR
AUDI SIDE ASSIST with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
AUDI LANE KEEPING ASSIST
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROLE W/ STOP & GO
DISTANCE WARING SYSTEM
TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST
AUDI PRE-SENSE
DYNAMIC SPORT SUSPENSION
Front & Rear parking sensors
Power HEATED leather sports seats
Power windows & locks, Power Heated Mirrors
Power lift trunk
Automatic stability control
Illuminated Door Sills
LED/Bi-Xenon headlights
The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.ioApply Fo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7