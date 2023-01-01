Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Audi Q3

76,848 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIV 45 AWD| S LINE | PANO ROOF |PREM ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIV 45 AWD| S LINE | PANO ROOF |PREM ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10617714
  2. 10617714
  3. 10617714
  4. 10617714
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10617714
  • Stock #: 231488
  • VIN: WA1EECF39M1040002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,848 KM

Vehicle Description

45 PROGRESSIV W/ S LINE SPORT & BLACK OPTICS PACKAGES INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SPORT SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, AUDI PRE SENSE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, PREMIUM 20-IN AUDI SPORT ALLOYS AND WIRELESS CHARGER! Backup camera w/ front & rear sensors, black trims (roof rails, mirrors & window surrounds), dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, power seats, Audi drive select and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2023 Nissan Leaf SV ...
 1,720 KM
$37,624 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 EXPRES...
 98,163 KM
$31,922 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot EX ...
 38,980 KM
$39,426 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory