2021 Audi Q3
PROGRESSIV 45 AWD| S LINE | PANO ROOF |PREM ALLOYS
- Listing ID: 10617714
- Stock #: 231488
- VIN: WA1EECF39M1040002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,848 KM
Vehicle Description
45 PROGRESSIV W/ S LINE SPORT & BLACK OPTICS PACKAGES INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SPORT SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, AUDI PRE SENSE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, PREMIUM 20-IN AUDI SPORT ALLOYS AND WIRELESS CHARGER! Backup camera w/ front & rear sensors, black trims (roof rails, mirrors & window surrounds), dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, power seats, Audi drive select and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
