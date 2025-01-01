$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
Komfort | Quattro | Pano Roof | CarPlay
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,603KM
VIN WA1AECF37M1083655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 41,603 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort | Quattro | Heated Seats and Steering | Panoramic Sunroof | Rearview Camera
Forest Silver Metallic Exterior | Okapi Brown Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Audi Drive Select | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Driver's Power Seat | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Bluetooth Connection | Parking Aid Plus | Front Heated Seats | Heated Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | Black Roof Rails | Black Appearance Package | Rearview Camera | Ambient Lighting Package | Audi Smartphone Interface | LED Headlamps | LED Rear Combination Lamps with Dynamic Turn Signals | Push Button Start | Traction Control | Drive Mode Select | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Audi Pre Sense | Side Assist | Lane Departure Warning | Rain Sensor and much more.
Experience refined luxury and dynamic performance with the 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort, a compact SUV designed to elevate every journey.
Key Features:
Sophisticated & Sporty Design: The bold Singleframe grille, sleek LED headlights, and sculpted body lines give the Q3 Komfort a modern and commanding presence.
Premium Interior: Enjoy leather seating surfaces, a panoramic sunroof, and a driver-centric cockpit, ensuring comfort and convenience on every drive.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with Audis MMI infotainment system, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, making every interaction seamless.
Turbocharged Performance: The 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration.
Quattro All-Wheel Drive: Audis legendary Quattro AWD system provides superior traction and stability, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.
Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with Audi pre sense front collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the Q3 Komfort prioritizes safety.
The 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort blends luxury, technology, and performance, making it the perfect companion for urban adventures and beyond.
This vehicle has travelled 41,603 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
