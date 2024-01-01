Menu
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2021 Audi SQ5

90,812 KM

$44,450

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv BLACK OPTICS, LEATHER, PAN.ROOF, P

2021 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv BLACK OPTICS, LEATHER, PAN.ROOF, P

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$44,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,812KM
VIN WA1A4AFY3M2069488

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 069488
  • Mileage 90,812 KM

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-XXXX

613-722-3030

2021 Audi SQ5