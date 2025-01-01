$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
2021 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,500KM
VIN WA1C4AFY2M2075873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Me
- Interior Colour MAGMA RED, FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0265
- Mileage 28,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats!
The handsome, rugged lines of this 2021 Audi Q5 are further enhanced in the tradition of Audi S models, resulting in an SUV that means business. This 2021 Audi SQ5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Ready for any surface and any challenges ahead, this 2021 Audi SQ 5 is one of the most powerful and virtually all capable sports SUV loaded with the latest and most advanced ethnology. Explicitly styled to be unique, understated and refined, this SQ5 lets the driver and passengers to enjoy in the premium comfort and luxurious setting that is the finely crafted interior.This low mileage SUV has just 28,500 kms. It's mythos black me in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our SQ5's trim level is Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds amazing tech features like a 19 speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, climate controlled cupholder, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, and an aerial view 360 degree camera. A gorgeous sunroof and heated leather seats make for a luxurious experience in this SQ5. This luxury continues with a heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, and the Audi Connect infotainment system complete with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and wi-fi. Proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate provide a valet experience while this Sq5 helps you drive with Audi Pre Sense including collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and blind spot assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 8.5J x 21" 5-Twin Spoke V Design
Tires: 255/40R21 High Performance
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Safety
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.204 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,600 kgs
Engine: 3.0L TFSI 6 Cylinder 349 HP
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
19 Speakers
755w Premium Amplifier
Additional Features
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2021 Audi SQ5