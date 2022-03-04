$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 2-Series
230 i xDrive LIKE NEW!! M SPORTS PKG LEATHER ROOF
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
- Listing ID: 8584136
- Stock #: J70591
- VIN: WBA2J3C01M7J70591
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,193 KM
Black beauty!! This BMW coupe is as like new as one can get!! Only 2,193kms, gorgeous lines, equipped and beyond and brings 'connection' and drive every time you get behind the steering wheel!! Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with gorgeous black Dakota leather seating surfaces with blue stitching, incredible all wheel drive handling, M Sports package, M leather steering wheel, M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler, sunroof, power seats with driver's seat memory, sport seats, lumbar support, navigation, real time traffic information, Apple Car Play preparation, wireless charging, park distance control, rain sensors, climate control, light package, LED fog lights, driving assistant, double spoke M alloy wheels, comfort access, backup camera, anthracite headliner, only 2,193kms compliment this stunning 2021 BMW 230i XDrive Sport. Perfection and beyond!!
