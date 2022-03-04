Menu
2021 BMW 2-Series

2,193 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2021 BMW 2-Series

2021 BMW 2-Series

230 i xDrive LIKE NEW!! M SPORTS PKG LEATHER ROOF

2021 BMW 2-Series

230 i xDrive LIKE NEW!! M SPORTS PKG LEATHER ROOF

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8584136
  • Stock #: J70591
  • VIN: WBA2J3C01M7J70591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Black beauty!! This BMW coupe is as like new as one can get!! Only 2,193kms, gorgeous lines, equipped and beyond and brings 'connection' and drive every time you get behind the steering wheel!! Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with gorgeous black Dakota leather seating surfaces with blue stitching, incredible all wheel drive handling, M Sports package, M leather steering wheel, M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler, sunroof, power seats with driver's seat memory, sport seats, lumbar support, navigation, real time traffic information, Apple Car Play preparation, wireless charging, park distance control, rain sensors, climate control, light package, LED fog lights, driving assistant, double spoke M alloy wheels, comfort access, backup camera, anthracite headliner, only 2,193kms compliment this stunning 2021 BMW 230i XDrive Sport. Perfection and beyond!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

