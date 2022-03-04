2021 BMW 2-Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 , 1 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8584136

8584136 Stock #: J70591

J70591 VIN: WBA2J3C01M7J70591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # J70591

Mileage 2,193 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.