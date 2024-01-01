$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X4
AWD | M SPORT | PANO ROOF | HUD | BLIND SPOT | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,958 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE & LOADED W/ PREMIUM ENHANCED AND M SPORT PACKAGES! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather sport seats, heated sport steering wheel, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, adaptive M Sport suspension, navigation, heads-up display, M Sport brakes, premium 19-inch alloys, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, three-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
