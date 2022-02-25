2021 BMW X7

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 , 8 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8412069

8412069 Stock #: P-6434B

P-6434B VIN: 5UXCX6C17M9F38598

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.