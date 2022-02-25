Menu
2021 BMW X7

6,850 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2021 BMW X7

2021 BMW X7

ALPINA XB7 - Low Mileage

2021 BMW X7

ALPINA XB7 - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

6,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8412069
  • Stock #: P-6434B
  • VIN: 5UXCX6C17M9F38598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,850 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 BMW X7 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 6,850 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 612HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

