2021 Cadillac CT5

Electric power steering

Tow Hook

Spare Wheel Delete

Rear axle, 2.85 ratio

Windshield, acoustic-laminated glass

Assist handles, driver and front passenger

Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable

Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell

Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat, power outside mirrors, and power tilt and telescoping steering column (if equipped)

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (JSE) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package are ordered.)

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment

Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers

Window, power rear doors, Express Up/Down

Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down

Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down

Audio system feature, premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package is ordered.)

SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Active Aero Grille Shutters (Deleted when (Y5Y) Driver Assist and Advanced Security Package is ordered.)

Mouldings, Black, window surround

Spoiler, rear, body-colour

Pedals, alloy

Seat, driver manual cushion length adjustment

Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment

Seat, front passenger manual cushion length adjustment

Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment

Steering wheel mounted Magnesium paddle shift controls

Engine, 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)

Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor

Exhaust, dual trapezoid bright tips

Rotary infotainment controller, centre console mounted with jog functionality

Rocker mouldings, body-colour with extensions (Includes Gloss Black rocker moulding extensions.)

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, thick rim (Includes Senza leather-wrapped horn pad when (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)

Suspension, Ride and Handling (Upgradeable to (FE3) Performance suspension when (Y43) V Performance Package is ordered.)

Turn signal, front LED lamp

Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)