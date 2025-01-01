$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac CTS
Sport SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, BREMBO BRAKES
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,291KM
VIN 1G6DU5RK4M0112090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p-8941a
- Mileage 20,291 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA LOW KM
JUST IN - 2021 CADILLAC CT5 SPORT AWD- SATIN STEEL ON BLACK LEATHER- AWD, LIGHTING PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, DRIVER AWARNESS PACKAGE, POWER SUNROOF, BREMBO CALIPERS, 10-SPEED AUTO, 19 ALLOYS, LIKE NEW, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. ULTRA RARE
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seats, rear split-folding
Air filter, pollutant
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Exterior
Spare Tire Delete
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Additional Features
Electric power steering
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
Windshield, acoustic-laminated glass
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat, power outside mirrors, and power tilt and telescoping steering column (if equipped)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (JSE) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package are ordered.)
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers
Window, power rear doors, Express Up/Down
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
Audio system feature, premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package is ordered.)
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Active Aero Grille Shutters (Deleted when (Y5Y) Driver Assist and Advanced Security Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, Black, window surround
Spoiler, rear, body-colour
Pedals, alloy
Seat, driver manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat, front passenger manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
Steering wheel mounted Magnesium paddle shift controls
Engine, 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Exhaust, dual trapezoid bright tips
Rotary infotainment controller, centre console mounted with jog functionality
Rocker mouldings, body-colour with extensions (Includes Gloss Black rocker moulding extensions.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, thick rim (Includes Senza leather-wrapped horn pad when (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
Suspension, Ride and Handling (Upgradeable to (FE3) Performance suspension when (Y43) V Performance Package is ordered.)
Turn signal, front LED lamp
Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Tail lamps, neutral-density, grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
