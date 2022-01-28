$50,998+ tax & licensing
$50,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac CTS
Sport SPORT, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, ULTRA LOW KM!
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
6,578KM
Used
- Stock #: 21-9297A
- VIN: 1G6DG5RKXM0134022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wave Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,578 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - 2021 CADILLAC CT4 SEDAN SPORT TRIM- WAVE METTALIC( BLUE) ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLACK OEM 18 WHEELS, A/C SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, APPLE CARPLAY, SPOILER, OEM BODU KIT, DUAL EXHAUST, A MUST SEE!!! CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER CERTIFIED
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Assist handles, rear outboard
Air vents, rear console
Seats, rear split-folding
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraints seats
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Door handles, body-colour
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Driver Mode Selector
Electric power steering
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
Air filter, pollutant
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Mouldings, Black, window surround
Spoiler, rear, body-colour
Pedals, alloy
Seat, driver manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat, front passenger manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
Steering wheel mounted Magnesium paddle shift controls
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding and driver-side auto dimming with integrated turn signal indicators
Windshield, acoustic laminated glass
Sill plate cover, Dark finish, front door opening
Steering wheel controls mounted audio, phone and cruise control
Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat and power outside mirrors
Power outlet, front auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary 12-volt, located in centre console for second-row passengers
Airbags, dual-stage frontal seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Seat belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Audio system feature, premium 8-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose 14-speaker premium Surround Sound audio system when (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package is ordered.)
Rocker mouldings, body-colour with extensions (With Gloss Black rocker moulding extensions.)
Tail lamps, neutral-density grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, thick rim
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6