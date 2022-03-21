$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 Cadillac CTS
V-Series - Brembo Brakes
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
5,412KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763131
- Stock #: P-6499B
- VIN: 1G6DV5RW2M0135447
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,412 KM
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Sport Seats
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Sport Suspension
Forward collision alert
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Brembo Brakes
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6