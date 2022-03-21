Menu
2021 Cadillac CTS

5,412 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2021 Cadillac CTS

2021 Cadillac CTS

V-Series - Brembo Brakes

2021 Cadillac CTS

V-Series - Brembo Brakes

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,412KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8763131
  Stock #: P-6499B
  VIN: 1G6DV5RW2M0135447

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-6499B
  • Mileage 5,412 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 5,412 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Brembo Brakes, Wireless Charging, Sport Seats, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Sport Seats
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Sport Suspension
Forward collision alert
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Brembo Brakes
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

