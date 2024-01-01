$94,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Cadillac Escalade
Sport | Captain Seats | AKG Sound | Pano Roof
2021 Cadillac Escalade
Sport | Captain Seats | AKG Sound | Pano Roof
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$94,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,567KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYS4EKL9MR350451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 90,567 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Heated and Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering
Black Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Rear Climate Control and Heated Seats | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Pre-Collision Avoidance | Android Auto | Apple CarPlay | Front Heated and Ventilated Seats | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | Power Trunk | Push Button Start | 360 Camera | Forward Collision System | Front Pedestrian Detection | Lane Change Alert | Park Assist Towbar | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Ambient Lighting | Rain Sensing Wipers | Remote Start and much more.
OVERVIEW * The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport is a statement of opulence and power. From its striking exterior to its sumptuous interior, this SUV exudes confidence and sophistication. With its Heart-Pounding V8 Under the hood, the Escalade Sport boasts a robust 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration. Enjoy a well-balanced ride with the adaptive air suspension, which adjusts to road conditions and driver preferences with its sports-tuned suspension.
Lease for $1,494.36 / Month for 36M with $5,000 down. OAC at 8.08%
This vehicle has travelled 90,576 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Black Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Rear Climate Control and Heated Seats | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Pre-Collision Avoidance | Android Auto | Apple CarPlay | Front Heated and Ventilated Seats | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | Power Trunk | Push Button Start | 360 Camera | Forward Collision System | Front Pedestrian Detection | Lane Change Alert | Park Assist Towbar | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Ambient Lighting | Rain Sensing Wipers | Remote Start and much more.
OVERVIEW * The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport is a statement of opulence and power. From its striking exterior to its sumptuous interior, this SUV exudes confidence and sophistication. With its Heart-Pounding V8 Under the hood, the Escalade Sport boasts a robust 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration. Enjoy a well-balanced ride with the adaptive air suspension, which adjusts to road conditions and driver preferences with its sports-tuned suspension.
Lease for $1,494.36 / Month for 36M with $5,000 down. OAC at 8.08%
This vehicle has travelled 90,576 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rev Motors
2022 Audi Q3 Premium | Komfor | AWD | Pano Roof | Heated Seats 54,642 KM $34,199 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Evoque Special Edition | One Owner | Meridien Sound | AWD 23,880 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman | 4X4 | Red Leatherette Interior 162,387 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rev Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$94,995
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2021 Cadillac Escalade