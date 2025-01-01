Menu
This 2021 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 127,136 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2021 Cadillac Escalade

127,136 KM

Details Description

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

12857693

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,136KM
VIN 1GYS4GKL5MR169567

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,136 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 127,136 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$CALL

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2021 Cadillac Escalade