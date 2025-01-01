$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Sport Platinum
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
127,136KM
VIN 1GYS4GKL5MR169567
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,136 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 127,136 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2021 Cadillac Escalade