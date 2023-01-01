$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,000KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZFR42MF000281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLACK/CINNAMO
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0064A
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 14,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Onstar
Forward Collision Warning
Power Options
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Email Myers Automotive Group
