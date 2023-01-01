Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 14,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Cadillac XT4

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport - Aluminum Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,000KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZFR42MF000281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/CINNAMO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0064A
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 14,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Safety

Onstar
Forward Collision Warning

Power Options

Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX 107,265 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 153,631 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION - Apple CarPlay 125,985 KM $23,086 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac XT4