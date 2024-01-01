$25,249+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT4
AWD Sport
2021 Cadillac XT4
AWD Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$25,249
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,000KM
VIN 1GYFZFR44MF010763
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Excellent rear leg room makes this Cadillac XT4 one of the most practical luxury crossovers on the market.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you?
This SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our XT4's trim level is AWD Sport. Styled for those that never stop moving, this XT4 Sport turns things up a notch with modern features such as premium seating surfaces and power front seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, heated front and rear seats, plus a remote start. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior accents, a heated steering wheel, rear park assist, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 96000 kms.
See dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
