$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 3.6 V6
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,048KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS2MZ126376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Sedona Sauvage
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,048 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED
JUST IN - 2021 XT5 PREMIUM- CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT, SEDONA SAUVAGE LEATHER INTERIOR, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION, DRIVER'S SAFETY ALERT SEAT, WIRELESS CHARGING, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY / WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, SMART TOWING, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES. AMAZING COLOR COMBO, ULTRA RARE.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Suspension, 4-wheel independent (Upgradeable to (FE5) performance suspension when (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
Driver Mode Selector
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Lighting accent, light pipes along console
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is o...
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Memory Package, recalls two "presets" for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Door handles, illuminating
Lamps, front park and cornering
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Active aero shutters, upper and lower (Lower active aero shutters deleted when (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine is ordered.)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Cadillac XT5