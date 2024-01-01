$35,758+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 3.6 V6, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, HD REAR CAMERA
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 3.6 V6, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, HD REAR CAMERA
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$35,758
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,456KM
VIN 1GYKNDRSXMZ122852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,456 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN- 2021 CADILLAC XT5 PREMIUM AWD- BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING, 18 WHEELS, POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, PARK ASSIST FRONT AND REAR, HD REAR CAMERA, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Door handles, illuminating
Lamps, front park and cornering
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Active aero shutters, upper and lower (Lower active aero shutters deleted when (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine is ordered.)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Lighting accent, light pipes along console
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is o...
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Memory Package, recalls two "presets" for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Suspension, 4-wheel independent (Upgradeable to (FE5) performance suspension when (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
Driver Mode Selector
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2021 Cadillac XT5