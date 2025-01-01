$34,996+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Low Mileage
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$34,996
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,000KM
VIN 1GYKNDRSXMZ158802
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 17,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$34,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 Cadillac XT5