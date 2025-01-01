$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Low Mileage
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,700KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS8MZ130531
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 23,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2021 Cadillac XT5