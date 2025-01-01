Menu
Account
Sign In
TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RS W/ 308HP 3.6L V6 & PLUS PACKAGE!!! Heated/cooled leather front seats & heated rear seats, premium 21-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, drive mode selector, ambient lighting, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

78,687 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS AWD | PLUS PKG | 308HP 3.6L V6 | COOLED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
12581240

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS AWD | PLUS PKG | 308HP 3.6L V6 | COOLED LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12581240
  2. 12581240
  3. 12581240
  4. 12581240
  5. 12581240
  6. 12581240
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,687KM
VIN 3GNKBKRSXMS533322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,687 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RS W/ 308HP 3.6L V6 & PLUS PACKAGE!!! Heated/cooled leather front seats & heated rear seats, premium 21-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, drive mode selector, ambient lighting, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| HTD SEATS 161,825 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic CERTIFIED| REAR CAM| KEYLESS ENTRY| A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic CERTIFIED| REAR CAM| KEYLESS ENTRY| A/C 96,301 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS 119,477 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Chevrolet Blazer