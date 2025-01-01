$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS AWD | PLUS PKG | 308HP 3.6L V6 | COOLED LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,687 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RS W/ 308HP 3.6L V6 & PLUS PACKAGE!!! Heated/cooled leather front seats & heated rear seats, premium 21-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, drive mode selector, ambient lighting, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
