$48,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2 ZR2, 2.8 DURAMAX DIESEL, TRAILER PACK, SPRAY IN LINER
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2 ZR2, 2.8 DURAMAX DIESEL, TRAILER PACK, SPRAY IN LINER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
42,235KM
Used
VIN 1GCPTEE13M1295342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand Dune Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0450a
- Mileage 42,235 KM
Vehicle Description
CREW CAB
Compare at $50465 - Myers Cadillac is just $48995!
JUST IN- 2021 COLORADO ZR2 CREW WITH THE 2.8 DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE- SAND DUNE ON BLACK HEATED CLOTH, REAR SLIDING WINDOW, REMOTE START, SPRAY IN LINER, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HD REAR VISION CAMERABOSE(R) PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM, OFF-ROAD ROCKER PROTECTION, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER. ULTRA RARE!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Frame, fully-boxed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Transfer case shield
Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
LPO, Off-Road rocker protection
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate handle, Black
Bumpers, rear, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Headlamps, projector-type
Bedliner, spray-on, Black with Chevrolet logo (Includes ZR2 logo.)
Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum
Tires, 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall 31" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac
Tire, spare 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall
ZR2 Off-Road Package includes taller and wider stance, DSSV Multimatic suspension dampers, off-road front fascia and rear bumper, fender flares and "CHEVROLET" lettered grille with Flowtie
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 Chevrolet Colorado