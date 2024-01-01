$38,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van WT RWD 2500 155 EXPRESS, CARGO 2500, 155" EXTENDED VAN, REAR CAMERA
2021 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van WT RWD 2500 155 EXPRESS, CARGO 2500, 155" EXTENDED VAN, REAR CAMERA
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
49,578KM
Used
VIN 1gcwgbfp8m1180348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Medium Pewter
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # p-8108a
- Mileage 49,578 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $40067 - Myers Cadillac is just $38900!
INCOMING!!! PRE SALE ON NOW- LANDING MARCH 10TH- CHEVY EXPRESS. EXTENDED 155 CARGO VAN, INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR INCLUDED W/REAR VISION CAMERA DISPLAY, POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, V6 4.3L DI ENGINE WITH VVT, FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/CUSTOM CLOTH TRIM AND CONSOLE WITH SWING-OUT STORAGE BIN, REAR DOOR GLASS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Engine, 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Hill start assist
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Airbags, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats, and 2-row covera...
Interior
oil life monitor
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger, vinyl
Exterior
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
License plate kit, front
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
Headlamps, dual halogen composite
Media / Nav / Comm
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
2021 Chevrolet Express