2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Extended with only 78,360 km – a reliable, work-ready van perfect for contractors, delivery services, or any business needing serious cargo space. Powered by a strong V8 engine with automatic transmission, this 155WB van offers a spacious and clean interior, rear and side cargo doors for easy loading, and convenient features like power windows, A/C, backup camera, and Bluetooth. Well-maintained and in great condition, its a dependable vehicle that's ready to hit the road and get the job done.

2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

78,360 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 Ext 155"

12520669

2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 Ext 155"

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFP8M1180348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 6414
  • Mileage 78,360 KM

Vehicle Description

 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Extended with only 78,360 km – a reliable, work-ready van perfect for contractors, delivery services, or any business needing serious cargo space. Powered by a strong V8 engine with automatic transmission, this 155"WB van offers a spacious and clean interior, rear and side cargo doors for easy loading, and convenient features like power windows, A/C, backup camera, and Bluetooth. Well-maintained and in great condition, it's a dependable vehicle that’s ready to hit the road and get the job done. 

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van