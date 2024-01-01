$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Used
220,235KM
VIN 1GCUYEED1MZ130390
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,235 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This pickup has 220,235 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500