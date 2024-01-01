Menu
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This pickup has 220,235 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Details Description

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

VIN 1GCUYEED1MZ130390

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,235 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This pickup has 220,235 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277

