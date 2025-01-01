Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

136,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12915623

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,000KM
VIN 1GCUYDED4MZ333090

  Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 136,000 KM

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500