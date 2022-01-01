Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

11,673 KM

Details Description

$53,426

+ tax & licensing
$53,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 20 ALLOYS | REMOTE STA

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 20 ALLOYS | REMOTE STA

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$53,426

+ taxes & licensing

11,673KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8133370
  Stock #: 220025
  VIN: 1GCRYBEF4MZ160120

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220025
  Mileage 11,673 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 model with just under 12,000 KMS!! Features include, 20 alloy wheels, rear camera, remote start, OnStar, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cargo cover, tow package including trailer brake controller, air conditioning, Bluetooth, keyless entry, running boards, tinted windows, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

