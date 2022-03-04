$60,998+ tax & licensing
$60,998
+ taxes & licensing
613-225-2277
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss TRAILBOSS, 6.2 V8, CREW CAB, FRONT BUCKETS, LIKE NEW
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
15,785KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542991
- Stock #: 22-9109a
- VIN: 1GCPYFEL8MZ412231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $62828 - Myers Cadillac is just $60998!
THE BOSS OF TRUCKS!! 2021 CHEVY TRAILBOSS 2LT 6.2 V8! HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMTE START, TRAILERING PACKAGE (WITH TRAILER CONTROL, YOU CANT ORDER THIS ANYMORE!!!) 4X4, 18 BLACK WHEELS, LED LIGHTING, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/S...
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Taillamps, LED with signature
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles, body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Grille (High gloss Black bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Recovery hooks, performance Red
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Suspension Package, Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2" lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2" lift and monotube shocks, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, (K47) heavy-duty air cleaner and Z71 hard badge
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6