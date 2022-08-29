Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,236 KM

Details Description Features

$46,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CUSTOM, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, 20" WHEELS, MINT CONDITION!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CUSTOM, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, 20" WHEELS, MINT CONDITION!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

12,236KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9051037
  • Stock #: 22-7203A
  • VIN: 3GCUYBEF9MG143677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-7203A
  • Mileage 12,236 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

Compare at $47895 - Myers Cadillac is just $46500!

JUST IN - 2021 SILVERADO CUSTOM CREW CAB- 5.3 V8, POWER GROUP, 20 WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, SUPER LOW KM, 10/10- ULTRA CLEAN!!! ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Exhaust, single outlet (Requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Includes (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Taillamps, LED with signature
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Bumper, rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Tailgate, standard
Grille (Body colour bars with black mesh inserts.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochrome display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Custom Value Package includes (PCX) Custom Convenience Package, (ZLA) Infotainment Package and (Z82) Trailering Package
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (With (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine requires (G80) locking differential.)
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 180,016 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic COU...
 116,725 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 106,175 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory