$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom CUSTOM, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, 20" WHEELS, MINT CONDITION!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
12,236KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9051037
- Stock #: 22-7203A
- VIN: 3GCUYBEF9MG143677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47895 - Myers Cadillac is just $46500!
JUST IN - 2021 SILVERADO CUSTOM CREW CAB- 5.3 V8, POWER GROUP, 20 WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, SUPER LOW KM, 10/10- ULTRA CLEAN!!! ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Exhaust, single outlet (Requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Includes (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Taillamps, LED with signature
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Bumper, rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Tailgate, standard
Grille (Body colour bars with black mesh inserts.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochrome display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Custom Value Package includes (PCX) Custom Convenience Package, (ZLA) Infotainment Package and (Z82) Trailering Package
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (With (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine requires (G80) locking differential.)
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6