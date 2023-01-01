Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

101,583 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck W/T, DOUBLE CAB, 5.3 V8, Z71 PACKAGE, TRAILER PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck W/T, DOUBLE CAB, 5.3 V8, Z71 PACKAGE, TRAILER PACKAGE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  1. 9483393
  2. 9483393
  3. 9483393
  4. 9483393
  5. 9483393
  6. 9483393
  7. 9483393
  8. 9483393
  9. 9483393
  10. 9483393
  11. 9483393
  12. 9483393
  13. 9483393
Contact Seller

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

101,583KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9483393
  • Stock #: P-6803A
  • VIN: 1GCRYAEF9MZ158101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,583 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $36965 - Myers Cadillac is just $35888!

JUST IN - 2021 SILVERADO 1500 DOUBLE CAB Z71- BLACK ON BLACK, 5.3 V8, 4X4, TRAILER PACKAGE, STILL UNDER OEM WARRANTY, POWER EVERYTHING, KEYLESS ENTRY, 18 WHEELS, A/C, POWER RELEASE TAILGATE, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model and (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Tailgate, standard
Bumper, front, Black (semi-gloss)
Bumper, rear, Black (semi-gloss)
Grille (Black bars and mesh inserts.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Tailgate, gate function manual no EZ lift
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (ZLQ) WT Fleet Convenience Package or (PCV) WT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochrome display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Air vents, rear, heating/cooling (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Windows, power rear, express down (Not available with Regular Cab models.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Toyota Highland...
 0 KM
$59,798 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Se...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 79,050 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory