4x4 CREW CAB W/ CONVENIENCE PACKAGE AND GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE! Backup camera, premium trailer tow mirrors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (max 14,500lb conventional, 16,650lb gooseneck), premium power seat, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium spray-in bedliner, keyless entry, bed steps, cab marker lights, automatic headlights, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

42,938 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
42,938KM
VIN 1GC4YLE70MF173750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,938 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
