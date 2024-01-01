$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 4x4 | CREW | TOW MIRRORS | 5TH WHEEL PREP |CARPLAY
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,938 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 CREW CAB W/ CONVENIENCE PACKAGE AND GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE! Backup camera, premium trailer tow mirrors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (max 14,500lb conventional, 16,650lb gooseneck), premium power seat, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium spray-in bedliner, keyless entry, bed steps, cab marker lights, automatic headlights, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
