2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country Deluxe HIGHCOUNTRY, 2500 CREW, DURAMAX, POWER STEPS, LIKE NEW
20,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8351685
- Stock #: P-6413A
- VIN: 1GC4YREY5MF277372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-6413A
- Mileage 20,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $96705 - Myers Cadillac is just $93888!
JUST IN- 2021 SILVERADO 2500 HIGH COUNTRY DURAMAX- POWER STEPS, SUNROOF, NAV, 5TH WHEEL PREP, DELUX PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, AUTOSTART, SAFETY PACKAGE II * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * LOW SPEED FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING * INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * SAFETY ALERT SEAT Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE * OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION INCLUDING TWIN TUBE SHOCKS * HILL DESCENT CONTROL- ONE OWNER CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multicolour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
LPO, Chrome recovery hooks (dealer-installed)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included when (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine is ordered.)
Forward Collision Warning
Rear cross traffic alert
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Taillamps, LED with signature
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Chevytec spray-on bedliner Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
Grille (Chrome front grille bar with Gold bowtie. Includes Chrome grille inserts with Bronze accents.)
Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall
Tires, LT275/65R20 all-terrain, blackwall
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Premium Audio
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Chrome Accents
Power Tailgate
Lane Keep Assist
HD Rear View Camera
