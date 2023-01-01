$74,500+ tax & licensing
$74,500
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ LTZ, 2500 CREW, 6.6 DURMAX, SUNROOF, Z71, CONV PACKAGE
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$74,500
+ taxes & licensing
30,356KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9465807
- Stock #: 22-7312A
- VIN: 1GC4YPEY6MF289258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-7312A
- Mileage 30,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $76735 - Myers Cadillac is just $74500!
JUST IN - LIKE NEW 2021 SILVERADO 2500 HD LTZ DIESEL 6.6 DURAMAX- SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/ HEAT AND A/C. REAR POWER SLIDE WINDOW, Z71 PACKAGE, GOOSENECK PREP, 20 WHEELS, SPRAY IN LINER, OFFROAD APPEARENCE PACKAGE, CHROME SIDE STEPS, REMOTGE START, PARK ASSIST, BED VIEW CAMERA, ACTIVE AERO SHUTTERS, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES **NEVER USED AS A PLOW ETC, TRUCK IS IMMACULATE, NEVER ABUSED ** CLEAN CARFAX
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Advanced Trailering System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (With (ZW9) pickup bed delete no p...
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front chrome
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Grille (Chrome front grille bar with "CHEVROLET". Includes Chrome grille inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.)
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release (Upgraded to (QT6) Power up/down tailgate when (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package is ordered. Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Radio, HD
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Hitch Guidance with Hitch View (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
